2,697 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 299,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $240,009,000 after acquiring an additional 186,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.22.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $553.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $230.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

