$280.40 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce sales of $280.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.50 million to $283.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $293.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after acquiring an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after buying an additional 472,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.