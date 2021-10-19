$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.