$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.86.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

