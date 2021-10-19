$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.95 billion. Aptiv also posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.23 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $18.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.