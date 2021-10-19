31,405 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Acquired by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. ViacomCBS makes up about 1.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIACA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIACA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,937. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

