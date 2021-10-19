31,515 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

