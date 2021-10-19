$32.06 Million in Sales Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to report sales of $32.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.13 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $103.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $103.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $118.68 million, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $119.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSVR. Craig Hallum started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reservoir Media stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,171,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. Reservoir Media accounts for about 1.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Reservoir Media at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RSVR opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

