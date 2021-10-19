$324.71 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce sales of $324.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.42 million and the highest is $331.00 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $362.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,053,000 after acquiring an additional 120,093 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.