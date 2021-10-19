35,000 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,214,000 after buying an additional 1,003,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

