3M (MMM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $181.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

