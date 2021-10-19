3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,641,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

Shares of MMM opened at $182.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

