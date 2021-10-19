$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.16 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.