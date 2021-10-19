$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.32 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.54.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Lam Research by 15.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 65.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $568.70 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average is $614.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

