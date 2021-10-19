$4.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. KLA reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.05.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $326.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $374.60.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

