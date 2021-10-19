$4.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post sales of $4.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $125.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.