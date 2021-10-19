$41.49 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $41.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.60 million and the lowest is $41.38 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $35.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $165.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 988,726 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,254,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 175,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $798.03 million, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.