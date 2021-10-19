$41.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post sales of $41.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.36 billion and the lowest is $41.14 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $172.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

