$420.88 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post sales of $420.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.56 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $367.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $236.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.35 and its 200 day moving average is $241.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

