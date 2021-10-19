$427.59 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce $427.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.10 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $353.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $49.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 413.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 64,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 271.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 158,280 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

