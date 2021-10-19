4,531 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Twilio comprises approximately 1.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,071,742. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $6.25 on Tuesday, reaching $367.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,073. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

