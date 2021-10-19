47,159,858 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Purchased by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,159,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,828,000. Procore Technologies makes up about 29.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 36.80% of Procore Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,859,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $9,126,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,306,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at $53,518,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.