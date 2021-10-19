483,768 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 483,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,049,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of KE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in KE by 4.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in KE by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

NYSE:BEKE opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.