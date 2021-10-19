499,650 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 499,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.47% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

