$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.63 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

SLB opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 897,159 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

