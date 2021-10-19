50,000,000 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 4.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 145.45% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 10,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,233. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

