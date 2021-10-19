$517.94 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $517.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.10 million. Etsy reported sales of $451.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $228.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

