$54.25 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report $54.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.49 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $256.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

VTNR opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $310.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $137,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

