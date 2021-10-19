$60.61 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post sales of $60.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.91 million. Materialise posted sales of $47.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $238.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.33 million to $240.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $265.45 million, with estimates ranging from $262.99 million to $267.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.53 and a beta of 0.53. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,717,000 after buying an additional 142,486 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Materialise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 126,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

