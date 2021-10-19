$600.10 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report $600.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $601.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.00 million. Belden posted sales of $475.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

NYSE BDC opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. Belden has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,959,000 after acquiring an additional 78,536 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

