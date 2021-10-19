60,000 Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Natixis owned 0.13% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

