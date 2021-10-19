60,225 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,818. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.