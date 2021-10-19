651,319 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Bought by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 651,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCRN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 41,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.