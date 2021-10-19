$66.89 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post sales of $66.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.34 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $61.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $269.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.