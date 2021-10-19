698,700 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 698,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 8.51% of Thimble Point Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,963,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,940,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,042,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:THMA remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,904. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.