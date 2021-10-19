704,157 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 704,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Airbnb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $172.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

