$713.43 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce sales of $713.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.60 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of -$33.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,217.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,331,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,601,000 after purchasing an additional 291,125 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

