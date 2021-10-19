$72.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce $72.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.24 billion to $77.58 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $273.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.96 billion to $285.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $289.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $271.75 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

