7,317 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $638.25 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average is $539.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

