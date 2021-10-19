$737.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report sales of $737.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.90 million and the lowest is $735.00 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $605.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,914 shares of company stock valued at $85,369,853 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $383.72 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $396.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

