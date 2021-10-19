743,334 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 743,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,515,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.85% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $354,266.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

