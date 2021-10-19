75,200 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion and a PE ratio of 110.83. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,525 shares of company stock worth $21,732,351 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

