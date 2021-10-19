773,851 Shares in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 773,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTAU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.56.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.