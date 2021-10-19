814,824 Shares in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 814,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KURI. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURI opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

