8,321 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,682 shares of company stock valued at $20,815,254. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.78. 6,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.93 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.