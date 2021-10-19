87,336 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

