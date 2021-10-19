888’s (888) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on 888. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 528.13 ($6.90).

Get 888 alerts:

888 stock traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 407.40 ($5.32). 1,838,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,808. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.31.

In related news, insider Mark Summerfield purchased 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($55,526.52). Insiders purchased a total of 34,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,205 over the last three months.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.