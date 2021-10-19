888’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

Shares of LON 888 traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 407.40 ($5.32). The company had a trading volume of 1,838,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,808. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 413.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 401.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.31. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($6.45).

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56). Also, insider Mark Summerfield purchased 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,205.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

