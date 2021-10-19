8PAY (8PAY) Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. 8PAY has a market cap of $554,719.62 and $227,130.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8PAY has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00100089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,142.40 or 0.99737420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.42 or 0.05977734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020981 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

