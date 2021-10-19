8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $59,583.24 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99.
- On Sunday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46.
- On Monday, July 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $96,857.01.
NYSE EGHT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 1,515,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.
Several research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
